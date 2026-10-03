As-Sáffat 37:14 واذا راوا اية يستسخرون ١٤
وَإِذَا
رَأَوۡاْ
ءَايَةٗ
يَسۡتَسۡخِرُونَ
١٤
cuando ven un milagro lo ridiculizan
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Certainty of Life after Death
Allah says: `Ask these people, those who deny the resurrection, which is harder to create Are they more difficult to create or the heavens, the earth, the angels, devils, the mighty creatures -- everything in between them' Ibn Mas`ud said that they admitted that thes…
The Certainty of Life after Death
Allah says: `Ask these people, those who deny the resurrection, which is harder to create Are they more difficult to…