As-Sáffat 37:15 وقالوا ان هاذا الا سحر مبين ١٥
وَقَالُوٓاْ
إِنۡ
هَٰذَآ
إِلَّا
سِحۡرٞ
مُّبِينٌ
١٥
Y dicen: “Esto no es más que hechicería evidente,
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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