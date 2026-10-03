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As-Sáffat 37:21 هاذا يوم الفصل الذي كنتم به تكذبون ٢١

Página 446 · Juz 23

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[Se les dirá:] “Este es el Día del Juicio que negaban”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Day of Recompense

Allah tells us what the disbeliever will say on the Day of Resurrection, how they will blame themselves and admit that they wronged themselves in this world. When they see the horrors of the Day of Resurrection with their own eyes, they will be filled with regret at the time wh

The Day of Recompense

Allah tells us what the disbeliever will say on the Day of Resurrection, how they will blame themselves and admit that they wron

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