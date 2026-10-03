As-Sáffat 37:21 هاذا يوم الفصل الذي كنتم به تكذبون ٢١
هَٰذَا
يَوۡمُ
ٱلۡفَصۡلِ
ٱلَّذِي
كُنتُم
بِهِۦ
تُكَذِّبُونَ
٢١
[Se les dirá:] “Este es el Día del Juicio que negaban”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
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