As-Sáffat 37:22 ۞ احشروا الذين ظلموا وازواجهم وما كانوا يعبدون ٢٢
۞ ٱحۡشُرُواْ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَلَمُواْ
وَأَزۡوَٰجَهُمۡ
وَمَا
كَانُواْ
يَعۡبُدُونَ
٢٢
[Se les ordenará a los ángeles:] “Congreguen a quienes fueron [idólatras y] cometieron injusticias junto con sus pares [en la incredulidad] y a los [ídolos] que adoraban
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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