As-Sáffat 37:11 فاستفتهم اهم اشد خلقا ام من خلقنا انا خلقناهم من طين لازب ١١
فَٱسۡتَفۡتِهِمۡ
أَهُمۡ
أَشَدُّ
خَلۡقًا
أَم
مَّنۡ
خَلَقۡنَآۚ
إِنَّا
خَلَقۡنَٰهُم
مِّن
طِينٖ
لَّازِبِۭ
١١
Pregúntales [a quienes desmienten la Resurrección]: “¿Acaso creen que la creación del ser humano fue más difícil que la del resto [del universo]?” Los creé de barro pegajoso.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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