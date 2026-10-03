As-Sáffat 37:8 لا يسمعون الى الملا الاعلى ويقذفون من كل جانب ٨
لَّا
يَسَّمَّعُونَ
إِلَى
ٱلۡمَلَإِ
ٱلۡأَعۡلَىٰ
وَيُقۡذَفُونَ
مِن
كُلِّ
جَانِبٖ
٨
para que no puedan escuchar lo que revelo a la asamblea más elevada [de ángeles y para que, si lo intentan,] les sean arrojados [los astros] por todas partes,
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Adornment and Protection of the Heaven comes from Allah
Allah tells us that He has adorned the lowest heaven with the heavenly bodies for those among the people of the earth who look at it. The stars and planets in the sky give light to the people of earth, as Allah says:
وَلَقَدْ زَيَّنَّا السَّم…
The Adornment and Protection of the Heaven comes from Allah
Allah tells us that He has adorned the lowest heaven with the heavenly bodies for those amo…