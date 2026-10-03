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As-Sáffat 37:3 فالتاليات ذكرا ٣

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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Virtues of Surat As-Saffat

An-Nasa'i recorded that `Abdullah bin `Umar, may Allah be pleased with him, said, "The Messenger of Allah ﷺ used to command us to make our prayers short and he used to recite As-Saffat when he lead us in prayer." This was recorded by An-Nasa'i only.

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّح

The Virtues of Surat As-Saffat

An-Nasa'i recorded that `Abdullah bin `Umar, may Allah be pleased with him, said, "The Messenger of Allah ﷺ used to comm

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