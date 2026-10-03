As-Sáffat 37:5 رب السماوات والارض وما بينهما ورب المشارق ٥
رَّبُّ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَمَا
بَيۡنَهُمَا
وَرَبُّ
ٱلۡمَشَٰرِقِ
٥
el Señor de los cielos, de la Tierra, de todo cuanto existe entre ellos; el Señor de los amaneceres1.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Virtues of Surat As-Saffat
An-Nasa'i recorded that `Abdullah bin `Umar, may Allah be pleased with him, said, "The Messenger of Allah ﷺ used to command us to make our prayers short and he used to recite As-Saffat when he lead us in prayer." This was recorded by An-Nasa'i only.
بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّح…
The Virtues of Surat As-Saffat
An-Nasa'i recorded that `Abdullah bin `Umar, may Allah be pleased with him, said, "The Messenger of Allah ﷺ used to comm…