An-Náml 27:66 بل ادارك علمهم في الاخرة بل هم في شك منها بل هم منها عمون ٦٦
Página 383 · Juz 20
بَلِ
ٱدَّٰرَكَ
عِلۡمُهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِۚ
بَلۡ
هُمۡ
فِي
شَكّٖ
مِّنۡهَاۖ
بَلۡ
هُم
مِّنۡهَا
عَمُونَ
٦٦
Su conocimiento no alcanza a comprender la realidad de la otra vida, algunos incluso dudan de su existencia y son ciegos sobre ella.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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