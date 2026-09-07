An-Náml 27:60 امن خلق السماوات والارض وانزل لكم من السماء ماء فانبتنا به حدايق ذات بهجة ما كان لكم ان تنبتوا شجرها االاه مع الله بل هم قوم يعدلون ٦٠
Página 382 · Juz 20
أَمَّنۡ
خَلَقَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَأَنزَلَ
لَكُم
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
مَآءٗ
فَأَنۢبَتۡنَا
بِهِۦ
حَدَآئِقَ
ذَاتَ
بَهۡجَةٖ
مَّا
كَانَ
لَكُمۡ
أَن
تُنۢبِتُواْ
شَجَرَهَآۗ
أَءِلَٰهٞ
مَّعَ
ٱللَّهِۚ
بَلۡ
هُمۡ
قَوۡمٞ
يَعۡدِلُونَ
٦٠
¿Acaso Quien creó los cielos y la Tierra e hizo descender para ustedes agua del cielo, con la que hace surgir jardines espléndidos allí donde ustedes no podrían haber hecho crecer ni un árbol [puede equipararse a quien no es capaz de crear nada de eso]? ¿Acaso puede haber otra divinidad junto con Dios? Realmente son desviados.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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