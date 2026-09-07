An-Náml 27:61 امن جعل الارض قرارا وجعل خلالها انهارا وجعل لها رواسي وجعل بين البحرين حاجزا االاه مع الله بل اكثرهم لا يعلمون ٦١
Página 382 · Juz 20
أَمَّن
جَعَلَ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
قَرَارٗا
وَجَعَلَ
خِلَٰلَهَآ
أَنۡهَٰرٗا
وَجَعَلَ
لَهَا
رَوَٰسِيَ
وَجَعَلَ
بَيۡنَ
ٱلۡبَحۡرَيۡنِ
حَاجِزًاۗ
أَءِلَٰهٞ
مَّعَ
ٱللَّهِۚ
بَلۡ
أَكۡثَرُهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٦١
¿Acaso Quien hizo de la Tierra un lugar firme, dispuso en ella ríos, fijó montañas y puso entre los dos mares una barrera [puede equipararse a quien no es capaz de crear nada de eso]? ¿Acaso puede haber otra divinidad junto con Dios? La mayoría lo ignora.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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