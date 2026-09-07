An-Náml 27:62 امن يجيب المضطر اذا دعاه ويكشف السوء ويجعلكم خلفاء الارض االاه مع الله قليلا ما تذكرون ٦٢
Página 382 · Juz 20
أَمَّن
يُجِيبُ
ٱلۡمُضۡطَرَّ
إِذَا
دَعَاهُ
وَيَكۡشِفُ
ٱلسُّوٓءَ
وَيَجۡعَلُكُمۡ
خُلَفَآءَ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِۗ
أَءِلَٰهٞ
مَّعَ
ٱللَّهِۚ
قَلِيلٗا
مَّا
تَذَكَّرُونَ
٦٢
¿Acaso Quien responde al afligido cuando Lo invoca, alivia los pesares y los ha hecho a ustedes los responsables de la Tierra [puede equipararse a quien no es capaz de hacer nada de eso]? ¿Acaso puede haber otra divinidad junto con Dios? Pocos son los que reflexionan.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
وَإِذَا مَسَّكُمُ الْضُّرُّ فِى الْبَحْرِ ضَلَّ مَن تَدْعُونَ إِلاَ إِيَّاهُ
(And when harm touches you upon the sea, those that you call upon vanish from you except Him) (17:67),
ثُمَّ إِذَا مَسَّكُمُ الضُّرُّ فَإِلَيْهِ تَجْـَرُونَ
(Then, when harm touches you, unto Him you cry aloud for help) (16:53…
وَإِذَا مَسَّكُمُ الْضُّرُّ فِى الْبَحْرِ ضَلَّ مَن تَدْعُونَ إِلاَ إِيَّاهُ
(And when harm touches you upon the sea, those that you call upon vanish f…