An-Náml 27:65 قل لا يعلم من في السماوات والارض الغيب الا الله وما يشعرون ايان يبعثون ٦٥
Página 383 · Juz 20
قُل
لَّا
يَعۡلَمُ
مَن
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
ٱلۡغَيۡبَ
إِلَّا
ٱللَّهُۚ
وَمَا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
أَيَّانَ
يُبۡعَثُونَ
٦٥
Di: “Nadie en los cielos ni en la Tierra conoce lo oculto salvo Dios. No saben siquiera cuándo serán resucitados.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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