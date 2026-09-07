An-Náml 27:58 وامطرنا عليهم مطرا فساء مطر المنذرين ٥٨
Página 382 · Juz 20
وَأَمۡطَرۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِم
مَّطَرٗاۖ
فَسَآءَ
مَطَرُ
ٱلۡمُنذَرِينَ
٥٨
Hice que cayera sobre ellos una lluvia [de piedras]. ¡Qué lluvia más aterradora fue la que les envié!
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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