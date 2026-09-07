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An-Náml 27:58 وامطرنا عليهم مطرا فساء مطر المنذرين ٥٨

Página 382 · Juz 20

وَأَمۡطَرۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِم
مَّطَرٗاۖ
فَسَآءَ
مَطَرُ
ٱلۡمُنذَرِينَ
٥٨
Hice que cayera sobre ellos una lluvia [de piedras]. ¡Qué lluvia más aterradora fue la que les envié!
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Lut and His People

Allah tells us about His servant and Messenger Lut, peace be upon him, and how he warned his people of Allah's punishment for committing an act of immorality which no human ever committed before them -- intercourse with males instead of females. This is a major sin, whereby men are

Lut and His People

Allah tells us about His servant and Messenger Lut, peace be upon him, and how he warned his people of Allah's punishment for commit

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