An-Náml 27:55 اينكم لتاتون الرجال شهوة من دون النساء بل انتم قوم تجهلون ٥٥
Página 381 · Juz 19
أَئِنَّكُمۡ
لَتَأۡتُونَ
ٱلرِّجَالَ
شَهۡوَةٗ
مِّن
دُونِ
ٱلنِّسَآءِۚ
بَلۡ
أَنتُمۡ
قَوۡمٞ
تَجۡهَلُونَ
٥٥
¿Satisfacen sus deseos sexuales con hombres en lugar de satisfacerlos con una mujer? Son un pueblo ignorante[1]. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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