An-Náml 27:57 فانجيناه واهله الا امراته قدرناها من الغابرين ٥٧
Página 382 · Juz 20
فَأَنجَيۡنَٰهُ
وَأَهۡلَهُۥٓ
إِلَّا
ٱمۡرَأَتَهُۥ
قَدَّرۡنَٰهَا
مِنَ
ٱلۡغَٰبِرِينَ
٥٧
Salvé a Lot y a su familia, excepto a su mujer, pues en el decreto era de las condenadas.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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