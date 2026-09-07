An-Náml 27:54 ولوطا اذ قال لقومه اتاتون الفاحشة وانتم تبصرون ٥٤
Página 381 · Juz 19
وَلُوطًا
إِذۡ
قَالَ
لِقَوۡمِهِۦٓ
أَتَأۡتُونَ
ٱلۡفَٰحِشَةَ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تُبۡصِرُونَ
٥٤
[Recuerda al Profeta] Lot, cuando le dijo a su pueblo: “¿Cometen esa inmoralidad en público[1]?” 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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