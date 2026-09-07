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An-Náml 27:54 ولوطا اذ قال لقومه اتاتون الفاحشة وانتم تبصرون ٥٤

Página 381 · Juz 19

وَلُوطًا
إِذۡ
قَالَ
لِقَوۡمِهِۦٓ
أَتَأۡتُونَ
ٱلۡفَٰحِشَةَ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تُبۡصِرُونَ
٥٤
[Recuerda al Profeta] Lot, cuando le dijo a su pueblo: “¿Cometen esa inmoralidad en público[1]?” 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Lut and His People

Allah tells us about His servant and Messenger Lut, peace be upon him, and how he warned his people of Allah's punishment for committing an act of immorality which no human ever committed before them -- intercourse with males instead of females. This is a major sin, whereby men are

Lut and His People

Allah tells us about His servant and Messenger Lut, peace be upon him, and how he warned his people of Allah's punishment for commit

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