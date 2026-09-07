An-Náml 27:56 ۞ فما كان جواب قومه الا ان قالوا اخرجوا ال لوط من قريتكم انهم اناس يتطهرون ٥٦
Página 382 · Juz 20
۞ فَمَا
كَانَ
جَوَابَ
قَوۡمِهِۦٓ
إِلَّآ
أَن
قَالُوٓاْ
أَخۡرِجُوٓاْ
ءَالَ
لُوطٖ
مِّن
قَرۡيَتِكُمۡۖ
إِنَّهُمۡ
أُنَاسٞ
يَتَطَهَّرُونَ
٥٦
Pero la única respuesta de su pueblo fue: “Expulsen a la familia de Lot de la ciudad; son gente que se hacen los puros”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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