Al-Máida 5:82 ۞ لتجدن اشد الناس عداوة للذين امنوا اليهود والذين اشركوا ولتجدن اقربهم مودة للذين امنوا الذين قالوا انا نصارى ذالك بان منهم قسيسين ورهبانا وانهم لا يستكبرون ٨٢
Página 121 · Juz 7
۞ لَتَجِدَنَّ
أَشَدَّ
ٱلنَّاسِ
عَدَٰوَةٗ
لِّلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
ٱلۡيَهُودَ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
أَشۡرَكُواْۖ
وَلَتَجِدَنَّ
أَقۡرَبَهُم
مَّوَدَّةٗ
لِّلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
ٱلَّذِينَ
قَالُوٓاْ
إِنَّا
نَصَٰرَىٰۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
بِأَنَّ
مِنۡهُمۡ
قِسِّيسِينَ
وَرُهۡبَانٗا
وَأَنَّهُمۡ
لَا
يَسۡتَكۡبِرُونَ
٨٢
Verás que los peores enemigos de los creyentes son los judíos y los idólatras, y los más amistosos son quienes dicen: “Somos cristianos”. Esto es porque entre ellos hay sacerdotes y monjes que no se comportan con soberbia.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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