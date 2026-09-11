Al-Máida 5:81 ولو كانوا يومنون بالله والنبي وما انزل اليه ما اتخذوهم اولياء ولاكن كثيرا منهم فاسقون ٨١
Página 121 · Juz 6
وَلَوۡ
كَانُواْ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَٱلنَّبِيِّ
وَمَآ
أُنزِلَ
إِلَيۡهِ
مَا
ٱتَّخَذُوهُمۡ
أَوۡلِيَآءَ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
كَثِيرٗا
مِّنۡهُمۡ
فَٰسِقُونَ
٨١
Si realmente hubieran creído en Dios, en el Profeta y en lo que le fue revelado, no los hubieran tomado por aliados, pero muchos de ellos son perversos.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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