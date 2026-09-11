Al-Máida 5:79 كانوا لا يتناهون عن منكر فعلوه لبيس ما كانوا يفعلون ٧٩
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كَانُواْ
لَا
يَتَنَاهَوۡنَ
عَن
مُّنكَرٖ
فَعَلُوهُۚ
لَبِئۡسَ
مَا
كَانُواْ
يَفۡعَلُونَ
٧٩
No se reprochaban unos a otros los pecados que cometían. ¡Qué perversa era su forma de actuar!
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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