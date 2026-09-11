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Al-Máida 5:78 لعن الذين كفروا من بني اسراييل على لسان داوود وعيسى ابن مريم ذالك بما عصوا وكانوا يعتدون ٧٨

Página 121 · Juz 6

لُعِنَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
مِنۢ
بَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
عَلَىٰ
لِسَانِ
دَاوُۥدَ
وَعِيسَى
ٱبۡنِ
مَرۡيَمَۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
بِمَا
عَصَواْ
وَّكَانُواْ
يَعۡتَدُونَ
٧٨
Los Hijos de Israel que se obstinaban en negar la verdad ya fueron maldecidos por David y por Jesús hijo de María, porque transgredían los límites de la ley y se rebelaban [contra Dios].
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Lee Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Allah Cursed the Disbelievers Among the Children of Israel

Allah states that He has cursed the disbelievers among the Children of Israel long ago, and revealed this fact to His Prophets Dawud and `Isa, son of Maryam. He cursed them because they disobeyed Allah and transgressed against His creatures.

Allah Cursed the Disbelievers Among the Children of Israel

Allah states that He has cursed the disbelievers among the Children of Israel long ago, and

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