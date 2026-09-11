Al-Máida 5:80 ترى كثيرا منهم يتولون الذين كفروا لبيس ما قدمت لهم انفسهم ان سخط الله عليهم وفي العذاب هم خالدون ٨٠
Página 121 · Juz 6
تَرَىٰ
كَثِيرٗا
مِّنۡهُمۡ
يَتَوَلَّوۡنَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْۚ
لَبِئۡسَ
مَا
قَدَّمَتۡ
لَهُمۡ
أَنفُسُهُمۡ
أَن
سَخِطَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
وَفِي
ٱلۡعَذَابِ
هُمۡ
خَٰلِدُونَ
٨٠
Verás que muchos de ellos toman a los que rechazan la verdad por aliados. ¡Qué perverso es a lo que les indujo su ego! La ira de Dios cayó sobre ellos, y sufrirán eternamente en el castigo.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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