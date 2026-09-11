Al-Máida 5:77 قل يا اهل الكتاب لا تغلوا في دينكم غير الحق ولا تتبعوا اهواء قوم قد ضلوا من قبل واضلوا كثيرا وضلوا عن سواء السبيل ٧٧
Página 120 · Juz 6
قُلۡ
يَٰٓأَهۡلَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
لَا
تَغۡلُواْ
فِي
دِينِكُمۡ
غَيۡرَ
ٱلۡحَقِّ
وَلَا
تَتَّبِعُوٓاْ
أَهۡوَآءَ
قَوۡمٖ
قَدۡ
ضَلُّواْ
مِن
قَبۡلُ
وَأَضَلُّواْ
كَثِيرٗا
وَضَلُّواْ
عَن
سَوَآءِ
ٱلسَّبِيلِ
٧٧
Di: “¡Oh, Gente del Libro! No se excedan en sus creencias tergiversando la verdad, y no sigan ideas personales de gentes que se desviaron en el pasado, que hicieron que muchos se extraviaran y se desviaran del camino recto.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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