Al-Máida 5:75 ما المسيح ابن مريم الا رسول قد خلت من قبله الرسل وامه صديقة كانا ياكلان الطعام انظر كيف نبين لهم الايات ثم انظر انى يوفكون ٧٥
Página 120 · Juz 6
مَّا
ٱلۡمَسِيحُ
ٱبۡنُ
مَرۡيَمَ
إِلَّا
رَسُولٞ
قَدۡ
خَلَتۡ
مِن
قَبۡلِهِ
ٱلرُّسُلُ
وَأُمُّهُۥ
صِدِّيقَةٞۖ
كَانَا
يَأۡكُلَانِ
ٱلطَّعَامَۗ
ٱنظُرۡ
كَيۡفَ
نُبَيِّنُ
لَهُمُ
ٱلۡأٓيَٰتِ
ثُمَّ
ٱنظُرۡ
أَنَّىٰ
يُؤۡفَكُونَ
٧٥
El Mesías hijo de María es solo un Mensajero, como los otros Mensajeros que le precedieron. Su madre fue una creyente devota. Ambos necesitaban alimentos [como el resto de los seres humanos]. Observa cómo les aclaré las evidencias, y cómo [a pesar de eso] rechazan la verdad.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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