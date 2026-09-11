Al-Máida 5:74 افلا يتوبون الى الله ويستغفرونه والله غفور رحيم ٧٤
Página 120 · Juz 6
أَفَلَا
يَتُوبُونَ
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
وَيَسۡتَغۡفِرُونَهُۥۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
غَفُورٞ
رَّحِيمٞ
٧٤
¿Acaso no van a arrepentirse y pedir perdón a Dios? Dios es Perdonador, Misericordioso.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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