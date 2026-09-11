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Al-Máida 5:74 افلا يتوبون الى الله ويستغفرونه والله غفور رحيم ٧٤

Página 120 · Juz 6

أَفَلَا
يَتُوبُونَ
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
وَيَسۡتَغۡفِرُونَهُۥۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
غَفُورٞ
رَّحِيمٞ
٧٤
¿Acaso no van a arrepentirse y pedir perdón a Dios? Dios es Perdonador, Misericordioso.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Disbelief of the Christians; `Isa Only called to Tawhid

Allah states that the Christians such sects as Monarchite, Jacobite and Nestorite are disbelievers, those among them who say that `Isa is Allah. Allah is far holier than what they attribute to Him. They made this claim in spite of the fact t

The Disbelief of the Christians; `Isa Only called to Tawhid

Allah states that the Christians such sects as Monarchite, Jacobite and Nestorite are disbe

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