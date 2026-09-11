Al-Máida 5:73 لقد كفر الذين قالوا ان الله ثالث ثلاثة وما من الاه الا الاه واحد وان لم ينتهوا عما يقولون ليمسن الذين كفروا منهم عذاب اليم ٧٣
Página 120 · Juz 6
لَّقَدۡ
كَفَرَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
قَالُوٓاْ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
ثَالِثُ
ثَلَٰثَةٖۘ
وَمَا
مِنۡ
إِلَٰهٍ
إِلَّآ
إِلَٰهٞ
وَٰحِدٞۚ
وَإِن
لَّمۡ
يَنتَهُواْ
عَمَّا
يَقُولُونَ
لَيَمَسَّنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
مِنۡهُمۡ
عَذَابٌ
أَلِيمٌ
٧٣
Quienes dicen: “Dios es una de las tres personas de la trinidad”, niegan la verdad, porque no hay más que una sola divinidad. Si no desisten de sus palabras, un castigo doloroso azotará a quienes se obstinan en negar la verdad.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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