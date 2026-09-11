Al-Máida 5:72 لقد كفر الذين قالوا ان الله هو المسيح ابن مريم وقال المسيح يا بني اسراييل اعبدوا الله ربي وربكم انه من يشرك بالله فقد حرم الله عليه الجنة وماواه النار وما للظالمين من انصار ٧٢
Página 120 · Juz 6
لَقَدۡ
كَفَرَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
قَالُوٓاْ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
هُوَ
ٱلۡمَسِيحُ
ٱبۡنُ
مَرۡيَمَۖ
وَقَالَ
ٱلۡمَسِيحُ
يَٰبَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
ٱعۡبُدُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
رَبِّي
وَرَبَّكُمۡۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
مَن
يُشۡرِكۡ
بِٱللَّهِ
فَقَدۡ
حَرَّمَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَيۡهِ
ٱلۡجَنَّةَ
وَمَأۡوَىٰهُ
ٱلنَّارُۖ
وَمَا
لِلظَّٰلِمِينَ
مِنۡ
أَنصَارٖ
٧٢
Quienes dicen: “Dios y el Mesías hijo de María son una misma persona” niegan la verdad, porque el mismo Mesías dijo: “¡Oh, Hijos de Israel! Adoren solo a Dios, que es mi Señor y el suyo”[1]. A quien atribuya actos de adoración a otros además de Dios, Él le vedará el Paraíso y su morada será el Infierno. Los injustos no tendrán quién los socorra. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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