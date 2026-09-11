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Al-Máida 5:76 قل اتعبدون من دون الله ما لا يملك لكم ضرا ولا نفعا والله هو السميع العليم ٧٦

Página 120 · Juz 6

قُلۡ
أَتَعۡبُدُونَ
مِن
دُونِ
ٱللَّهِ
مَا
لَا
يَمۡلِكُ
لَكُمۡ
ضَرّٗا
وَلَا
نَفۡعٗاۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
هُوَ
ٱلسَّمِيعُ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
٧٦
Di: “¿Acaso van a adorar, en lugar de Dios, lo que no puede causarles perjuicio ni beneficio? Dios todo lo oye, todo lo sabe”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Prohibition of Shirk (Polytheism) and Exaggeration in the Religion

Allah admonishes those who take up rivals with Him and worship the idols, monuments and false deities. Allah states that such false deities do not deserve any degree of Divinity. Allah said,

قُلْ

(Say) O Muhammad, to those from amon

The Prohibition of Shirk (Polytheism) and Exaggeration in the Religion

Allah admonishes those who take up rivals with Him and worship the idols, monume

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