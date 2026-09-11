Al-Máida 5:76 قل اتعبدون من دون الله ما لا يملك لكم ضرا ولا نفعا والله هو السميع العليم ٧٦
Página 120 · Juz 6
قُلۡ
أَتَعۡبُدُونَ
مِن
دُونِ
ٱللَّهِ
مَا
لَا
يَمۡلِكُ
لَكُمۡ
ضَرّٗا
وَلَا
نَفۡعٗاۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
هُوَ
ٱلسَّمِيعُ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
٧٦
Di: “¿Acaso van a adorar, en lugar de Dios, lo que no puede causarles perjuicio ni beneficio? Dios todo lo oye, todo lo sabe”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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