Al-Máida 5:83 واذا سمعوا ما انزل الى الرسول ترى اعينهم تفيض من الدمع مما عرفوا من الحق يقولون ربنا امنا فاكتبنا مع الشاهدين ٨٣
Página 121 · Juz 7
وَإِذَا
سَمِعُواْ
مَآ
أُنزِلَ
إِلَى
ٱلرَّسُولِ
تَرَىٰٓ
أَعۡيُنَهُمۡ
تَفِيضُ
مِنَ
ٱلدَّمۡعِ
مِمَّا
عَرَفُواْ
مِنَ
ٱلۡحَقِّۖ
يَقُولُونَ
رَبَّنَآ
ءَامَنَّا
فَٱكۡتُبۡنَا
مَعَ
ٱلشَّٰهِدِينَ
٨٣
Cuando escuchan lo que le ha sido revelado al Mensajero, ves que sus ojos se inundan de lágrimas porque reconocen la verdad, y entonces dicen: “¡Señor nuestro! Creemos, cuéntanos entre quienes dan testimonio [de la verdad del Islam].
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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