Al-Máida 5:84 وما لنا لا نومن بالله وما جاءنا من الحق ونطمع ان يدخلنا ربنا مع القوم الصالحين ٨٤
Página 122 · Juz 7
وَمَا
لَنَا
لَا
نُؤۡمِنُ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَمَا
جَآءَنَا
مِنَ
ٱلۡحَقِّ
وَنَطۡمَعُ
أَن
يُدۡخِلَنَا
رَبُّنَا
مَعَ
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
ٱلصَّٰلِحِينَ
٨٤
¿Y por qué no íbamos a creer en Dios y en lo que nos ha llegado de la verdad? Esperamos que nuestro Señor nos introduzca [al Paraíso] junto a los justos”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The Reason Behind Revealing these Ayat
Sa`id bin Jubayr, As-Suddi and others said that these Ayat were revealed concerning a delegation that An-Najashi (King of Ethiopia) sent to the Prophet in order to hear his words and observe his qualities. When the delegation met with the Prophet and he recited…
The Reason Behind Revealing these Ayat
Sa`id bin Jubayr, As-Suddi and others said that these Ayat were revealed concerning a delegation that An-Najashi…