Al-Máida 5:85 فاثابهم الله بما قالوا جنات تجري من تحتها الانهار خالدين فيها وذالك جزاء المحسنين ٨٥
Página 122 · Juz 7
فَأَثَٰبَهُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
بِمَا
قَالُواْ
جَنَّٰتٖ
تَجۡرِي
مِن
تَحۡتِهَا
ٱلۡأَنۡهَٰرُ
خَٰلِدِينَ
فِيهَاۚ
وَذَٰلِكَ
جَزَآءُ
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٨٥
Dios les recompensará por su testimonio con jardines por los que corren ríos, en los que estarán por toda la eternidad. Ésa es la recompensa de los que hacen el bien.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Reason Behind Revealing these Ayat
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