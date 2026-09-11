Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma

Al-Máida 5:85 فاثابهم الله بما قالوا جنات تجري من تحتها الانهار خالدين فيها وذالك جزاء المحسنين ٨٥

Página 122 · Juz 7

فَأَثَٰبَهُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
بِمَا
قَالُواْ
جَنَّٰتٖ
تَجۡرِي
مِن
تَحۡتِهَا
ٱلۡأَنۡهَٰرُ
خَٰلِدِينَ
فِيهَاۚ
وَذَٰلِكَ
جَزَآءُ
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٨٥
Dios les recompensará por su testimonio con jardines por los que corren ríos, en los que estarán por toda la eternidad. Ésa es la recompensa de los que hacen el bien.
Continuar leyendo

Lee Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Reason Behind Revealing these Ayat

Sa`id bin Jubayr, As-Suddi and others said that these Ayat were revealed concerning a delegation that An-Najashi (King of Ethiopia) sent to the Prophet in order to hear his words and observe his qualities. When the delegation met with the Prophet and he recited

The Reason Behind Revealing these Ayat

Sa`id bin Jubayr, As-Suddi and others said that these Ayat were revealed concerning a delegation that An-Najashi

Más Tafsires
Notes placeholders