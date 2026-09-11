Al-Máida 5:86 والذين كفروا وكذبوا باياتنا اولايك اصحاب الجحيم ٨٦
Página 122 · Juz 7
وَٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
وَكَذَّبُواْ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَآ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
أَصۡحَٰبُ
ٱلۡجَحِيمِ
٨٦
Pero quienes rechacen la verdad y desmientan Mi mensaje morarán en el fuego del Infierno.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The Reason Behind Revealing these Ayat
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The Reason Behind Revealing these Ayat
Sa`id bin Jubayr, As-Suddi and others said that these Ayat were revealed concerning a delegation that An-Najashi…