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Al-Máida 5:86 والذين كفروا وكذبوا باياتنا اولايك اصحاب الجحيم ٨٦

Página 122 · Juz 7

وَٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
وَكَذَّبُواْ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَآ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
أَصۡحَٰبُ
ٱلۡجَحِيمِ
٨٦
Pero quienes rechacen la verdad y desmientan Mi mensaje morarán en el fuego del Infierno.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Reason Behind Revealing these Ayat

Sa`id bin Jubayr, As-Suddi and others said that these Ayat were revealed concerning a delegation that An-Najashi (King of Ethiopia) sent to the Prophet in order to hear his words and observe his qualities. When the delegation met with the Prophet and he recited

The Reason Behind Revealing these Ayat

Sa`id bin Jubayr, As-Suddi and others said that these Ayat were revealed concerning a delegation that An-Najashi

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