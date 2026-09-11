Al-Máida 5:87 يا ايها الذين امنوا لا تحرموا طيبات ما احل الله لكم ولا تعتدوا ان الله لا يحب المعتدين ٨٧
Página 122 · Juz 7
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
لَا
تُحَرِّمُواْ
طَيِّبَٰتِ
مَآ
أَحَلَّ
ٱللَّهُ
لَكُمۡ
وَلَا
تَعۡتَدُوٓاْۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَا
يُحِبُّ
ٱلۡمُعۡتَدِينَ
٨٧
¡Oh, creyentes! No prohíban las cosas buenas que Dios les ha permitido, pero tampoco se excedan. Dios no ama a los que cometen excesos.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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