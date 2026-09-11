Al-Máida 5:88 وكلوا مما رزقكم الله حلالا طيبا واتقوا الله الذي انتم به مومنون ٨٨
Página 122 · Juz 7
وَكُلُواْ
مِمَّا
رَزَقَكُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
حَلَٰلٗا
طَيِّبٗاۚ
وَٱتَّقُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
ٱلَّذِيٓ
أَنتُم
بِهِۦ
مُؤۡمِنُونَ
٨٨
, Coman de lo lícito y bueno que Dios les ha proveído, y tengan temor de Dios, en Quien creen.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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