Al-Máida 5:89 لا يواخذكم الله باللغو في ايمانكم ولاكن يواخذكم بما عقدتم الايمان فكفارته اطعام عشرة مساكين من اوسط ما تطعمون اهليكم او كسوتهم او تحرير رقبة فمن لم يجد فصيام ثلاثة ايام ذالك كفارة ايمانكم اذا حلفتم واحفظوا ايمانكم كذالك يبين الله لكم اياته لعلكم تشكرون ٨٩
Página 122 · Juz 7
لَا
يُؤَاخِذُكُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
بِٱللَّغۡوِ
فِيٓ
أَيۡمَٰنِكُمۡ
وَلَٰكِن
يُؤَاخِذُكُم
بِمَا
عَقَّدتُّمُ
ٱلۡأَيۡمَٰنَۖ
فَكَفَّٰرَتُهُۥٓ
إِطۡعَامُ
عَشَرَةِ
مَسَٰكِينَ
مِنۡ
أَوۡسَطِ
مَا
تُطۡعِمُونَ
أَهۡلِيكُمۡ
أَوۡ
كِسۡوَتُهُمۡ
أَوۡ
تَحۡرِيرُ
رَقَبَةٖۖ
فَمَن
لَّمۡ
يَجِدۡ
فَصِيَامُ
ثَلَٰثَةِ
أَيَّامٖۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
كَفَّٰرَةُ
أَيۡمَٰنِكُمۡ
إِذَا
حَلَفۡتُمۡۚ
وَٱحۡفَظُوٓاْ
أَيۡمَٰنَكُمۡۚ
كَذَٰلِكَ
يُبَيِّنُ
ٱللَّهُ
لَكُمۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَشۡكُرُونَ
٨٩
Dios no va a pedirles cuentas por los juramentos [que hagan] sin intención, pero sí [va a preguntarles] por los que hayan pronunciado reflexionando sobre su implicancia. En estos casos deberán expiarlos alimentando a diez pobres como alimentan a su familia, o dándoles vestimenta, o liberando a un esclavo. Quien no encuentre los medios [económicos para una de estas tres opciones] deberá ayunar tres días. Ésta es la expiación de los juramentos [si no los cumplen]. Sean cuidadosos con sus juramentos[1], pero cuando los hagan deben cumplirlos. Así es como Dios explica Su mensaje, para que sean agradecidos. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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