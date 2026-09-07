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Al-Insán 76:22 ان هاذا كان لكم جزاء وكان سعيكم مشكورا ٢٢

Página 579 · Juz 29

إِنَّ
هَٰذَا
كَانَ
لَكُمۡ
جَزَآءٗ
وَكَانَ
سَعۡيُكُم
مَّشۡكُورًا
٢٢
[Y se les dirá:] “Esta es la recompensa. Su esfuerzo ha sido aceptado [por Dios]”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The raised Couches and the lack of Heat and Cold

Allah tells us about the people of Paradise and the eternal delights they will experience, as well as the comprehensive favors that they will be given. Allah says,

مُّتَّكِئِينَ فِيهَا عَلَى الاٌّرَائِكِ

(Reclining therein on raised couches.) This has

The raised Couches and the lack of Heat and Cold

Allah tells us about the people of Paradise and the eternal delights they will experience, as well as

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