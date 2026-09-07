Al-Insán 76:13 متكيين فيها على الارايك لا يرون فيها شمسا ولا زمهريرا ١٣
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مُّتَّكِـِٔينَ
فِيهَا
عَلَى
ٱلۡأَرَآئِكِۖ
لَا
يَرَوۡنَ
فِيهَا
شَمۡسٗا
وَلَا
زَمۡهَرِيرٗا
١٣
[En el Paraíso] estarán reclinados sobre sofás, a salvo del calor ardiente del Sol y la severidad del frío.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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