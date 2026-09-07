Al-Insán 76:14 ودانية عليهم ظلالها وذللت قطوفها تذليلا ١٤
Página 579 · Juz 29
وَدَانِيَةً
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
ظِلَٰلُهَا
وَذُلِّلَتۡ
قُطُوفُهَا
تَذۡلِيلٗا
١٤
Estarán cubiertos por una sombra cercana y fresca de árboles, cuyos frutos serán fáciles de alcanzar.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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