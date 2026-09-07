Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma

Al-Insán 76:14 ودانية عليهم ظلالها وذللت قطوفها تذليلا ١٤

Página 579 · Juz 29

وَدَانِيَةً
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
ظِلَٰلُهَا
وَذُلِّلَتۡ
قُطُوفُهَا
تَذۡلِيلٗا
١٤
Estarán cubiertos por una sombra cercana y fresca de árboles, cuyos frutos serán fáciles de alcanzar.
Continuar leyendo

Lee Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The raised Couches and the lack of Heat and Cold

Allah tells us about the people of Paradise and the eternal delights they will experience, as well as the comprehensive favors that they will be given. Allah says,

مُّتَّكِئِينَ فِيهَا عَلَى الاٌّرَائِكِ

(Reclining therein on raised couches.) This has

The raised Couches and the lack of Heat and Cold

Allah tells us about the people of Paradise and the eternal delights they will experience, as well as

Más Tafsires
Notes placeholders