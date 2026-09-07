Al-Insán 76:16 قوارير من فضة قدروها تقديرا ١٦
Página 579 · Juz 29
قَوَارِيرَاْ
مِن
فِضَّةٖ
قَدَّرُوهَا
تَقۡدِيرٗا
١٦
de cristal plateado hechas a su gusto.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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