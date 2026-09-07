Al-Insán 76:21 عاليهم ثياب سندس خضر واستبرق وحلوا اساور من فضة وسقاهم ربهم شرابا طهورا ٢١
Página 579 · Juz 29
عَٰلِيَهُمۡ
ثِيَابُ
سُندُسٍ
خُضۡرٞ
وَإِسۡتَبۡرَقٞۖ
وَحُلُّوٓاْ
أَسَاوِرَ
مِن
فِضَّةٖ
وَسَقَىٰهُمۡ
رَبُّهُمۡ
شَرَابٗا
طَهُورًا
٢١
[Quienes lo habiten] vestirán de verde satén y de brocado, y llevarán brazaletes de plata. Su Señor les dará de beber una bebida pura[1]. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The raised Couches and the lack of Heat and Cold
Allah tells us about the people of Paradise and the eternal delights they will experience, as well as the comprehensive favors that they will be given. Allah says,
مُّتَّكِئِينَ فِيهَا عَلَى الاٌّرَائِكِ
(Reclining therein on raised couches.) This has…
The raised Couches and the lack of Heat and Cold
Allah tells us about the people of Paradise and the eternal delights they will experience, as well as…