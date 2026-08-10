Al-An’ám 6:56 قل اني نهيت ان اعبد الذين تدعون من دون الله قل لا اتبع اهواءكم قد ضللت اذا وما انا من المهتدين ٥٦
قُلۡ
إِنِّي
نُهِيتُ
أَنۡ
أَعۡبُدَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
تَدۡعُونَ
مِن
دُونِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
قُل
لَّآ
أَتَّبِعُ
أَهۡوَآءَكُمۡ
قَدۡ
ضَلَلۡتُ
إِذٗا
وَمَآ
أَنَا۠
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُهۡتَدِينَ
٥٦
Diles: “Me fue prohibido adorar aquello que invocan en lugar de Dios”. Diles: “No voy a ceder a sus pasiones, porque [de hacerlo] me extraviaría y no sería de los bien guiados”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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