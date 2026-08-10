Al-An’ám 6:57 قل اني على بينة من ربي وكذبتم به ما عندي ما تستعجلون به ان الحكم الا لله يقص الحق وهو خير الفاصلين ٥٧
قُلۡ
إِنِّي
عَلَىٰ
بَيِّنَةٖ
مِّن
رَّبِّي
وَكَذَّبۡتُم
بِهِۦۚ
مَا
عِندِي
مَا
تَسۡتَعۡجِلُونَ
بِهِۦٓۚ
إِنِ
ٱلۡحُكۡمُ
إِلَّا
لِلَّهِۖ
يَقُصُّ
ٱلۡحَقَّۖ
وَهُوَ
خَيۡرُ
ٱلۡفَٰصِلِينَ
٥٧
Diles: “Yo sigo la palabra que proviene de mi Señor, que ustedes desmienten. Lo que piden que suceda pronto[1], no está en mis manos. La decisión pertenece solo a Dios. Él juzga con la verdad y es el mejor de los jueces”. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The Prophet Understands What He Conveys; Torment is in Allah's Hands Not the Prophet's
Allah says, just as We mentioned the clear signs that testify and direct to the path of guidance, all the while chastising useless arguments and defiance,
كَذلِكَ نُفَصِّلُ الآيَـتِ
(And thus do We explain the Ayat i…
The Prophet Understands What He Conveys; Torment is in Allah's Hands Not the Prophet's
Allah says, just as We mentioned the clear signs that testify an…