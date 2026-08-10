Al-An’ám 6:58 قل لو ان عندي ما تستعجلون به لقضي الامر بيني وبينكم والله اعلم بالظالمين ٥٨
قُل
لَّوۡ
أَنَّ
عِندِي
مَا
تَسۡتَعۡجِلُونَ
بِهِۦ
لَقُضِيَ
ٱلۡأَمۡرُ
بَيۡنِي
وَبَيۡنَكُمۡۗ
وَٱللَّهُ
أَعۡلَمُ
بِٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٥٨
Diles: “Si estuviera en mis manos acelerar lo que ustedes me piden, ya todo estaría juzgado entre ustedes y yo. Pero Dios conoce mejor que nadie quiénes son los injustos.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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