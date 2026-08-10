Al-An’ám 6:60 وهو الذي يتوفاكم بالليل ويعلم ما جرحتم بالنهار ثم يبعثكم فيه ليقضى اجل مسمى ثم اليه مرجعكم ثم ينبيكم بما كنتم تعملون ٦٠
وَهُوَ
ٱلَّذِي
يَتَوَفَّىٰكُم
بِٱلَّيۡلِ
وَيَعۡلَمُ
مَا
جَرَحۡتُم
بِٱلنَّهَارِ
ثُمَّ
يَبۡعَثُكُمۡ
فِيهِ
لِيُقۡضَىٰٓ
أَجَلٞ
مُّسَمّٗىۖ
ثُمَّ
إِلَيۡهِ
مَرۡجِعُكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
يُنَبِّئُكُم
بِمَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٦٠
Él es Quien toma sus almas por la noche, sabe lo que han hecho durante el día, y les devuelve el alma al despertar, hasta que se cumpla el plazo prefijado para su muerte. Luego volverán a Él y les informará sobre lo que hacían”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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