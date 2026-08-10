Al-An’ám 6:59 ۞ وعنده مفاتح الغيب لا يعلمها الا هو ويعلم ما في البر والبحر وما تسقط من ورقة الا يعلمها ولا حبة في ظلمات الارض ولا رطب ولا يابس الا في كتاب مبين ٥٩
۞ وَعِندَهُۥ
مَفَاتِحُ
ٱلۡغَيۡبِ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُهَآ
إِلَّا
هُوَۚ
وَيَعۡلَمُ
مَا
فِي
ٱلۡبَرِّ
وَٱلۡبَحۡرِۚ
وَمَا
تَسۡقُطُ
مِن
وَرَقَةٍ
إِلَّا
يَعۡلَمُهَا
وَلَا
حَبَّةٖ
فِي
ظُلُمَٰتِ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَلَا
رَطۡبٖ
وَلَا
يَابِسٍ
إِلَّا
فِي
كِتَٰبٖ
مُّبِينٖ
٥٩
Él posee las llaves de lo oculto y nadie más que Él las conoce. Él sabe lo que hay en la costa y en el mar. No hay hoja de árbol que caiga sin que Él lo sepa, ni grano en el seno de la tierra, o algo que esté verde o seco, sin que se encuentre registrado en un libro evidente.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The Prophet Understands What He Conveys; Torment is in Allah's Hands Not the Prophet's
Allah says, just as We mentioned the clear signs that testify and direct to the path of guidance, all the while chastising useless arguments and defiance,
كَذلِكَ نُفَصِّلُ الآيَـتِ
(And thus do We explain the Ayat i…
The Prophet Understands What He Conveys; Torment is in Allah's Hands Not the Prophet's
Allah says, just as We mentioned the clear signs that testify an…