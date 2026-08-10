Al-An’ám 6:55 وكذالك نفصل الايات ولتستبين سبيل المجرمين ٥٥
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
نُفَصِّلُ
ٱلۡأٓيَٰتِ
وَلِتَسۡتَبِينَ
سَبِيلُ
ٱلۡمُجۡرِمِينَ
٥٥
Así es como evidencio los signos para que puedan distinguir claramente el camino de los pecadores.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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