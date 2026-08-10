Al-An’ám 6:53 وكذالك فتنا بعضهم ببعض ليقولوا اهاولاء من الله عليهم من بيننا اليس الله باعلم بالشاكرين ٥٣
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
فَتَنَّا
بَعۡضَهُم
بِبَعۡضٖ
لِّيَقُولُوٓاْ
أَهَٰٓؤُلَآءِ
مَنَّ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَيۡهِم
مِّنۢ
بَيۡنِنَآۗ
أَلَيۡسَ
ٱللَّهُ
بِأَعۡلَمَ
بِٱلشَّٰكِرِينَ
٥٣
Así es como los puse a prueba unos con otros, para que [opulentos y arrogantes] dijeran: “¿Son estos [pobres insignificantes] a quienes Dios ha agraciado de entre nosotros?” Pero Dios sabe mejor que nadie quiénes son los agradecidos.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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