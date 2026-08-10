Al-An’ám 6:52 ولا تطرد الذين يدعون ربهم بالغداة والعشي يريدون وجهه ما عليك من حسابهم من شيء وما من حسابك عليهم من شيء فتطردهم فتكون من الظالمين ٥٢
وَلَا
تَطۡرُدِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَدۡعُونَ
رَبَّهُم
بِٱلۡغَدَوٰةِ
وَٱلۡعَشِيِّ
يُرِيدُونَ
وَجۡهَهُۥۖ
مَا
عَلَيۡكَ
مِنۡ
حِسَابِهِم
مِّن
شَيۡءٖ
وَمَا
مِنۡ
حِسَابِكَ
عَلَيۡهِم
مِّن
شَيۡءٖ
فَتَطۡرُدَهُمۡ
فَتَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٥٢
No rechaces a quienes invocan a su Señor por la mañana y por la tarde anhelando Su rostro. A ti no te corresponde pedirles cuentas de sus obras ni a ellos tampoco pedirte cuentas de las tuyas, porque serías de los injustos.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The Messenger Neither has the Key to Allah's Treasures, Nor Knows the Unseen
Allah said to His Messenger ,
قُل لاَّ أَقُولُ لَكُمْ عِندِى خَزَآئِنُ اللَّهِ
(Say: "I don't tell you that with me are the treasures of Allah.") meaning, I do not own Allah's treasures or have any power over them,
وَلا أَعْلَم…
The Messenger Neither has the Key to Allah's Treasures, Nor Knows the Unseen
Allah said to His Messenger ,
قُل لاَّ أَقُولُ لَكُمْ عِندِى خَزَآئِنُ اللّ…