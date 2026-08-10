Al-An’ám 6:51 وانذر به الذين يخافون ان يحشروا الى ربهم ليس لهم من دونه ولي ولا شفيع لعلهم يتقون ٥١
وَأَنذِرۡ
بِهِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَخَافُونَ
أَن
يُحۡشَرُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰ
رَبِّهِمۡ
لَيۡسَ
لَهُم
مِّن
دُونِهِۦ
وَلِيّٞ
وَلَا
شَفِيعٞ
لَّعَلَّهُمۡ
يَتَّقُونَ
٥١
Advierte con el Corán a aquellos que tienen temor del día en que serán congregados ante su Señor, cuando no tendrán fuera de Él protector ni intercesor alguno, para que así tengan temor de Dios.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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